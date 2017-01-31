Western Union settles federal charges of aiding fraud for $586M, including $11.5M for Arizonans
The Western Union Co. has agreed to pay $586 million to settle federal criminal and civil charges and admits to aiding wire fraud in what authorities described as an international consumer-fraud scheme with thousands of victims that led to investigations in multiple cities and countries.
