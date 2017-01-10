Website Accessibility Epidemic Reaches Arizona

It was only a matter of time until the flood of litigation over the accessibility of websites to persons with disabilities reached Arizona. Recently it did when an Arizona man and his attorney filed lawsuits against four Arizona businesses alleging that their websites are not accessible to blind and visually impaired consumers in violation of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Arizonans with Disabilities Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.