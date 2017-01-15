Building on centuries-old storytelling traditions in the black community, a new, Phoenix-based storytelling series aims to go "beyond the protests" and explore all facets of black life. 'We used stories ... to survive': How black Arizonans picked up the mic to change the message Building on centuries-old storytelling traditions in the black community, a new, Phoenix-based storytelling series aims to go "beyond the protests" and explore all facets of black life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.