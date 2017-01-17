Was the Civil War fought in Arizona?

Was the Civil War fought in Arizona?

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Was the Civil War fought in Arizona? Only in Arizona: Union troops clashed with Confederate forces storming across the Southwest at Picacho Pass April 15, 1862 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jUfh3P Only in Arizona: Union troops from California clashed with Confederate forces storming across the Southwest at Picacho Pass April 15, 1862, about 50 miles north of Tucson We usually envision blue and gray armies battling it out east of Arizona when we think of the American Civil War, between the North and South way far away from the Grand Canyon and desert Southwest. Over yonder, past Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona... Sun Cordwainer Trout 8
Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13) Jan 14 Cwaltko 10
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar... Jan 12 Solarman 1
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,043 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC