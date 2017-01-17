Was the Civil War fought in Arizona?
Was the Civil War fought in Arizona? Only in Arizona: Union troops clashed with Confederate forces storming across the Southwest at Picacho Pass April 15, 1862 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jUfh3P Only in Arizona: Union troops from California clashed with Confederate forces storming across the Southwest at Picacho Pass April 15, 1862, about 50 miles north of Tucson We usually envision blue and gray armies battling it out east of Arizona when we think of the American Civil War, between the North and South way far away from the Grand Canyon and desert Southwest. Over yonder, past Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC