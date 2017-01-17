Was the Civil War fought in Arizona? Only in Arizona: Union troops clashed with Confederate forces storming across the Southwest at Picacho Pass April 15, 1862 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jUfh3P Only in Arizona: Union troops from California clashed with Confederate forces storming across the Southwest at Picacho Pass April 15, 1862, about 50 miles north of Tucson We usually envision blue and gray armies battling it out east of Arizona when we think of the American Civil War, between the North and South way far away from the Grand Canyon and desert Southwest. Over yonder, past Texas.

