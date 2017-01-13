Walmart, Sam's Club to offer free health screenings Free health screenings will be offered at 127 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across Arizona on Jan. 14. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iqN8U1 Sam's Club will offer body-fat readings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Walmart will test body fat and body-mass index from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cathy Eady, the manager of a Walmart Vision Center in Phoenix and director of the store's Wellness Day, emphasized how people often need basic health exams, but the cost of screenings keep them away. "These screenings are one way we like to give back.

