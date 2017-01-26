Arizona elections officials say they saw no evidence of widespread wide-spread voter fraud in November's election, in contrast to President Donald Trump's announcement that he will order a major investigation into the matter. Voting fraud? Not here, Arizona election officials say Arizona elections officials say they saw no evidence of widespread wide-spread voter fraud in November's election, in contrast to President Donald Trump's announcement that he will order a major investigation into the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.