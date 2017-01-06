Vehicle fire closes westbound I-8 near Casa Grande A vehicle fire shuttered westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Casa Grande on Friday night, officials said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jdjj6X Westbound lanes were closed from milepost 166, about a mile west of Midway Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

