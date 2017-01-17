University of California's Napolitano in hospital for cancer
In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano gives her farewell address at the National Press Club in Washington. The University of California said President Napolitano, a former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, is undergoing treatment for cancer and is hospitalized with complications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC