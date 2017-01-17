University of California's Janet Napolitano hospitalized during cancer treatment
Janet Napolitano, the former head of U.S. Homeland Security and current president of the University of California, has been hospitalized due to side effects caused by her cancer treatments, the university said Tuesday. Napolitano, a Democrat who is also a former governor of Arizona, has been undergoing treatment for a recurrence of cancer since August, the university said.
