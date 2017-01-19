University of Arizona has at least 40 prospects for president's job, regent says
The University of Arizona has received 'serious interest' from 40 to 50 people in the school's top job as part of a national search. University of Arizona has at least 40 prospects for president's job, regent says The University of Arizona has received 'serious interest' from 40 to 50 people in the school's top job as part of a national search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Thu
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC