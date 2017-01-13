U.S. Attorney for Arizona John Leonar...

U.S. Attorney for Arizona John Leonardo resigns

U.S. Attorney for Arizona John Leonardo resigns John Leonardo, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, has resigned his position. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iszS1q U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch released the following statement: "During his tenure, he oversaw a number of significant cases, including the first jury trial involving a domestic attack committed in the name of ISIL and the government's successful prosecution of the perpetrator of the 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.

