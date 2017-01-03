Trusts and Estates Group News: Home Is Where You Hang Your Hat. But Where Are You Actually Domici...
Many Connecticut residents will own second homes for the purpose of enjoying a change of scenery for a portion of each calendar year. For example, some people might escape the cold of the Connecticut winter for the sunshine and warmth of Florida or Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC