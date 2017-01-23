Trump Has 'Alternative' Facts, Arizona Has an 'Alternative'...

Earlier this month, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey gave his annual state of the state address , speaking at length about investing in education and raising teachers' pay. But according to a new press release, while Ducey's busy implementing his self-described "ambitious" agenda ahead of his presumed 2018 re-election campaign, Arizona's favorite "alternative" politician, the fictitious Robert Sedona, will be busy implementing his own rival plan by making behind-the-scenes deals with local power brokers.

