TONIGHT: Drug abuse documentary airs ...

TONIGHT: Drug abuse documentary airs in Arizona

10 hrs ago

Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the state of Arizona are teaming up to put an end to prescription opioid abuse. The Cronkite school's newest documentary "Hooked Rx: From prescription to addiction" will air on Tuesday, Jan 10 on every broadcast TV station in Arizona.

