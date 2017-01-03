The war has come home -- to Cincinnati
On Tuesday, it was reported that vandals had daubed a swastika onto the sign in front of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, which is the main campus of that august institution. I was ordained as a rabbi at HUC-JIR, at its campus in New York .
