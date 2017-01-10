The Latest: Arizona DPS says wounded trooper out of surgery
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have identified the trooper who was shot and wounded along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix. DPS officials say Anderson spotted the wreck as he responded to a report of shots being fired at another motorist's vehicle.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Wed
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
