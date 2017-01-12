The crustal structure of the Arizona ...

The crustal structure of the Arizona Transition Zone and southern...

The Arizona Transition Zone is a narrow band that separates two of the main and most contrasting tectonic provinces in western US, namely the southern Colorado Plateau and the southern Basin and Range provinces. As such, the internal crustal structure and physical state of this transitional zone hold clues for understanding the amalgamation of these provinces, the partitioning of deformation due to both past and present-day stress fields, and the role of thermal versus compositional effects in controlling surface observables.

