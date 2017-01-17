The ACLUa s Trump hysteria
Now that Donald Trump has been sworn in as America's 45th president, the American Civil Liberties Union has hit the panic button. Pledging "resistance" to President Trump, the ACLU is in a veritable tantrum over the results of the November election.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
