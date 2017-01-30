Suspect in Phoenix church arson held on $25K bond
It was a quiet Friday night when a part of the Tanner Chapel AME Church in downtown Phoenix suddenly sprouted up in flames. Suspect in Phoenix church arson held on $25K bond It was a quiet Friday night when a part of the Tanner Chapel AME Church in downtown Phoenix suddenly sprouted up in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jan 28
|positronium
|193,116
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC