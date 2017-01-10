State workers can bring newborns to offices
Many state employees will able to have their offices double as a daycare as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the "Infant at Work Program" is expanding to several other agencies. Under the program new parents can bring their newborns to work for the first six months of the baby's life.
