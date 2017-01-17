Somerton students get new laptops, ta...

Somerton students get new laptops, tablets in February

By February, third- through eighth-grade students in this city will have new laptop computers and tablets, thanks to voter approval of a budget override. Earlier this month the Somerton Elementary School District's governing board approved spending $1.2 million to purchase 150 laptops and 1,500 tablets.

