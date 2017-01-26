School choice leaders, governor to gather at Capitol
School choice advocates plan to gather at the state Capitol to highlight what they believe are positive aspects of charter schools, private schools and home schooling. The annual gathering to promote more choice for parents is set for Thursday at noon.
