rPlate interactive digital license plate
We first talked about the state of California getting digital license plates all the way back in 2010, and it seems that Reviver is here to fulfill that niche. rPlate is a new take on the 125-year old metal plate in the form of an Internet of Things connected car platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coolest Gadgets.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC