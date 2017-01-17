Road Report 1-22-17
Beginning as early as Jan. 23, traffic will no longer be restricted to right turns only at the 16th Street and 4th Avenue intersection. One lane of through traffic will remain open in each direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC