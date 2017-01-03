Questions on all sides for Arizona Me...

Questions on all sides for Arizona Medicaid expansion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A state appeals court has finally set a date to hear a challenge to former Gov. Jan Brewer's 2013 Medicaid expansion law that now insures more than 400,000 people. This week's scheduling of a hearing in February comes as Republicans who now control Congress begin the process of repealing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul law authorizing the expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,300 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC