Questions on all sides for Arizona Medicaid expansion
A state appeals court has finally set a date to hear a challenge to former Gov. Jan Brewer's 2013 Medicaid expansion law that now insures more than 400,000 people. This week's scheduling of a hearing in February comes as Republicans who now control Congress begin the process of repealing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul law authorizing the expansion.
