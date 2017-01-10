Public-School Advocates Press Arizona Officials to Deliver on Ducey's Pro-Education Promises
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's pro-education State of the State Address must be followed with specific funding plans, public-school advocates said on Wednesday. Members of AZ Schools Now , a coalition of interest groups that includes the Arizona Education Association, met with reporters at the state capitol to explain why Ducey and the Republican-dominated Arizona Legislature should back the governor's words with concrete steps to address long-term problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
