Public-School Advocates Press Arizona Officials to Deliver on Ducey's Pro-Education Promises

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's pro-education State of the State Address must be followed with specific funding plans, public-school advocates said on Wednesday. Members of AZ Schools Now , a coalition of interest groups that includes the Arizona Education Association, met with reporters at the state capitol to explain why Ducey and the Republican-dominated Arizona Legislature should back the governor's words with concrete steps to address long-term problems.

Chicago, IL

