An Arizonan provided a "launching pad" for a N.Y. college student to join the Islamic State in Syria, a prosecutor says Prosecutor: Arizona man helped college student join Islamic State terror group An Arizonan provided a "launching pad" for a N.Y. college student to join the Islamic State in Syria, a prosecutor says Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jtqqIB NEW YORK - An Arizona man charged with conspiring to help a terrorism group provided a "launching pad" for a New York college student to join the Islamic State group in Syria, a prosecutor told jurors at the opening of his trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.