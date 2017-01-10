Police: Daughters taken 3 decades ago found, mom arrested

Immigrant advocacy groups say U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are allegedly turning away asylum-seekers before their claims can be heard, violating obligations under U.S. and international law. Immigrant advocacy groups said Tuesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are allegedly turning away asylum-seekers before their claims can be heard, violating obligations under U.S. and international law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.