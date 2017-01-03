Plea deal reached in Arizona high sch...

Plea deal reached in Arizona high school sex assault case

13 hrs ago

A man who was once accused of sexually assaulting several girls at his high school has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The Pinal County Attorney's office says Tyler Kost pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including three counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of child abuse.

