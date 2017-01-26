Phoenix, Tempe protesters denounce Trump immigration policies
Phoenix, Tempe protesters denounce Trump immigration policies Protesters in Phoenix and Tempe turned out to denounce recent executive orders related to immigration from President Trump Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k9I6wZ Puente Arizona Human Rights Movement protesters urge Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton to stand up to President Donald Trump. Cheryl Evans/azcentral.com Francisca Porchas of the Puente Arizona Human Rights Movement speaks at the protest at Phoenix City Hall on Jan. 26, 2017.
