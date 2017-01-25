Lukeroy Rose, owner of Phoenix-based Rose Marketing, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to numerous charges related to a fraudulent telemarketing business, according to court documents. Phoenix business owner guilty in 1st case under tougher Arizona telemarketing statute Lukeroy Rose, owner of Phoenix-based Rose Marketing, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18 to numerous charges related to a fraudulent telemarketing business, according to court documents.

