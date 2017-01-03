Over 2k drunk drivers arrested during holidays
The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety released the statewide DUI enforcement data that showed over 52,000 drivers were stopped from Thanksgiving through New Years. The average blood alcohol concentration level for DUI drivers in the state was 0.152.
