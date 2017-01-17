One-Weekend Camping Adventure for those New to Camping; Arizona State ...
Have you ever wanted to bring your family camping but weren't sure where to start? The Arizona Family Campout Program is a one-weekend adventure designed for families who have little or no experience camping. The award-winning program will provide some equipment and introduce families to the new adventure of camping at an Arizona State Park.
