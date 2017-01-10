Officers find guns hidden in smuggling attempt into Mexico
Authorities say federal officers have seized eight guns that a Mexican national was attempting to smuggle from the United States into Mexico at an Arizona border crossing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says seven rifles and one handgun were hidden inside an audio speaker box in the man's truck as he attempted to cross the border in Nogales on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|5 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|14 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC