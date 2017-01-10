Officers find guns hidden in smugglin...

Officers find guns hidden in smuggling attempt into Mexico

8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Authorities say federal officers have seized eight guns that a Mexican national was attempting to smuggle from the United States into Mexico at an Arizona border crossing. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says seven rifles and one handgun were hidden inside an audio speaker box in the man's truck as he attempted to cross the border in Nogales on Monday.

