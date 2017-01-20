Obama Will Not Declare Grand Canyon Monument - But Supporters Vow to Continue the Fight
Raul Grijalva announced in a written statement today that he has received word from the White House that President Barack Obama does not plan to designate the Greater Grand Canyon National Heritage Monument in the few days he has left in office. "I can only express my profound disappointment," Grijalva wrote.
