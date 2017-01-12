Northern Arizona University offering ...

Northern Arizona University offering doctorate in astronomy

Northern Arizona University is offering a doctorate program in astronomy that took decades of work to get underway and shows a new emphasis on research, the head of the department said. The addition will build the university's reputation in research, physics and astronomy department chairman Stephen Tegler said.

