New Poll: 54 Percent of Arizonans Tell Donald Trump, 'Don't Build That Border Wall'

22 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Arizona may have a reputation as a far-right, anti-immigrant state, but a new poll shows that voters here disapprove of our new POTUS Donald Trump and of the border wall he's ordered built via executive fiat. In a snap survey of 500 registered voters in Arizona conducted by the Phoenix-based consulting firm Data Orbital just two days after Trump issued his order jump-starting the construction of a wall across the 2,000-mile U.S. border with Mexico, nearly 50 percent of respondents held an unfavorable view of Trump, and 54 percent said they did not support Trump's wall.

