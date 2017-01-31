New Poll: 54 Percent of Arizonans Tell Donald Trump, 'Don't Build That Border Wall'
Arizona may have a reputation as a far-right, anti-immigrant state, but a new poll shows that voters here disapprove of our new POTUS Donald Trump and of the border wall he's ordered built via executive fiat. In a snap survey of 500 registered voters in Arizona conducted by the Phoenix-based consulting firm Data Orbital just two days after Trump issued his order jump-starting the construction of a wall across the 2,000-mile U.S. border with Mexico, nearly 50 percent of respondents held an unfavorable view of Trump, and 54 percent said they did not support Trump's wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|thatshowitis
|193,117
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC