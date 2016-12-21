New 2017 laws take effect in Arizona 12 mins ago
Just last year, speeding and red light cameras were taken off state highways. With the new law, it will be an option for cities, towns and counties to decide if they want to have cameras installed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGUN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|17 hr
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC