There are on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House committee. In it, News Times reports that:

Arizona Rep. Randall Friese, D-Baltimore, talks about his sponsored House Bill 2046, an effort to require motorcycle riders to wear helmets in Arizona, at a hearing in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Phoenix.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.