Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House committee

There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House committee. In it, News Times reports that:

Arizona Rep. Randall Friese, D-Baltimore, talks about his sponsored House Bill 2046, an effort to require motorcycle riders to wear helmets in Arizona, at a hearing in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Phoenix.

American Citizen 1

Benson, AZ

#1 35 min ago
I wear a helmet, but that is my informed, adult decision. I like many others detest politicians deciding things that affect "only me". Mind your business, and note: my life and decisions are none of your business.
