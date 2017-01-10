Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House committee
There are 1 comment on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House committee. In it, News Times reports that:
Arizona Rep. Randall Friese, D-Baltimore, talks about his sponsored House Bill 2046, an effort to require motorcycle riders to wear helmets in Arizona, at a hearing in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Phoenix.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.
|
#1 35 min ago
I wear a helmet, but that is my informed, adult decision. I like many others detest politicians deciding things that affect "only me". Mind your business, and note: my life and decisions are none of your business.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC