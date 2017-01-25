More than $500K in drugs seized near Arizona border
More than $500K in drugs seized near Arizona border Drugs are seized near Yuma and at Douglas crossing. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kuB2r2 A U.S. citizen was caught with more than 38 pounds of cocaine at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint near Yuma on Wednesday, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
