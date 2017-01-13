Malicious Adware Found on Computers i...

Malicious Adware Found on Computers in Arizona Legislature

Insurance Journal West

Arizona officials say they found malware on a laptop computer at the state Legislature that triggered concerns of system-wide hack. A Department of Administration spokeswoman said that a forensic analysis found an adware program called Wajam.

