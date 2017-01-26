LIVE: Tempe PD, AHS to give update on...

LIVE: Tempe PD, AHS to give update on abuse case

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

The Tempe Police Department and Arizona Humane Society are scheduled to give an update on a high-profile animal abuse case from earlier this month. Police started investigating after a neighbor called 911 to report hearing an animal in distress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 7 hr positronium 193,116
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... 16 hr Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... 17 hr Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Fri okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman Fri okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
News Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona... Jan 15 Cordwainer Trout 8
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC