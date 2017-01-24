Is Arizona home to the longest contin...

Is Arizona home to the longest continuously inhabited settlement in North America?

Oraibi, on the Hopi Reservation's Third Mesa in northern Arizona, is thought to date back 1,000 years and well ahead of Coronado's legendary expedition I've been obsessing over early Arizona history ever since getting my hands on "The Coronado Expedition, 1540-1542," the definitive account of the search for the fabled Seven Cities of Cibola by George Parker Winship, a 19th century Harvard history professor who poured over every letter, grant ...

