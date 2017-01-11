Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona rescued after 2-day search
Police and military agencies worked together to rescue an injured undocumented immigrant stranded near Baboquivari Peak, southwest of Three Points. Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona rescued after 2-day search Police and military agencies worked together to rescue an injured undocumented immigrant stranded near Baboquivari Peak, southwest of Three Points.
