Indigenous tribes: Arizona road a thr...

Indigenous tribes: Arizona road a threat to sacred land

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Native American tribes in Arizona have banded together in filing legal documents to protest the construction of a highway they feel is threatening their sacred mountain and indigenous sovereignty. Planning for Loop 202, also known as the South Mountain Highway upon which it will be built, began in the 1983, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio... 12 min Taylorcrzy 1
News School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca... 26 min Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 16 hr okiady 193,114
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... 16 hr okiady 4
Trump to be beaten by a woman 17 hr okiady 2
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
News Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona... Jan 15 Cordwainer Trout 8
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC