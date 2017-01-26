Indigenous tribes: Arizona road a threat to sacred land
Native American tribes in Arizona have banded together in filing legal documents to protest the construction of a highway they feel is threatening their sacred mountain and indigenous sovereignty. Planning for Loop 202, also known as the South Mountain Highway upon which it will be built, began in the 1983, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
