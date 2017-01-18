How much money does Arizona have? Budget watchers, Gov. Doug Ducey differ
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's proposed budget sees better revenue growth and would spend more cash now than the state's nonpartisan budget scorekeepers envision. How much money does Arizona have? Budget watchers, Gov. Doug Ducey differ Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's proposed budget sees better revenue growth and would spend more cash now than the state's nonpartisan budget scorekeepers envision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|3 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC