Here's Why You Should Be Paying Attention to Arizona Opera

Vampires, giants, and some pretty fierce gods are invading Arizona Opera stages starting this fall, when Arizona Opera opens its 2017-18 season with the Arizona premiere of Hercules vs. Vampires. It's a special engagement production that blends opera with 1960s pop culture by synchronizing live music and vocal performance with a 1961 cult classic film called Hercules in the Haunted World .

