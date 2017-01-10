Helper Charged In Slaying Of Missing ...

Helper Charged In Slaying Of Missing Real Estate Investor: EXCLUSIVE

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Switched

An Arizona maintenance man was charged Wednesday in the shooting death of his real estate investor boss, whose remains were found over the weekend 19 months after he vanished. Al Blanco was booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Sidney Cranston Jr., 40, whose body was found Saturday in a remote area east of Kingman, according to Chief Deputy Rusty Cooper of the Kingman Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar... 5 hr Solarman 1
News Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona... 14 hr American Citizen 1 1
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC