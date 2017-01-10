Helper Charged In Slaying Of Missing Real Estate Investor: EXCLUSIVE
An Arizona maintenance man was charged Wednesday in the shooting death of his real estate investor boss, whose remains were found over the weekend 19 months after he vanished. Al Blanco was booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Sidney Cranston Jr., 40, whose body was found Saturday in a remote area east of Kingman, according to Chief Deputy Rusty Cooper of the Kingman Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|5 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|14 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC