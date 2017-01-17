Gov. Ducey shares ideas for Obamacare replacement
Gov. Doug Ducey is giving Congress a roadmap of what he said needs to be done -- both immediately and later -- to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act. In a letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the governor reaffirmed the stance he took earlier this month that outright repeal of what has been called Obamacare is not an option.
