Experts say proposed 20 percent tax would have huge impact on Arizona economy
TUCSON, AZ - Major developments in the growing rift between President Trump and Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday, Jan. 26. Just hours after Pena Nieto called off a visit to Washington, a White House spokesman said a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico could pay for a border wall. It's a sign of the tensions between Mexico and the U.S. one day after President Trump signed an executive order to start construction of the wall.
