Experts say proposed 20 percent tax would have huge impact on Arizona economy

TUCSON, AZ - Major developments in the growing rift between President Trump and Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday, Jan. 26. Just hours after Pena Nieto called off a visit to Washington, a White House spokesman said a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico could pay for a border wall. It's a sign of the tensions between Mexico and the U.S. one day after President Trump signed an executive order to start construction of the wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.